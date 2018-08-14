Japan utilities, Glencore set annual coal contract at $110/T - sources

TOKYO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Japanese utilities and global mining giant Glencore have settled an Australian thermal coal import contract for April 2018-March 2019 at $110 a tonne, according to several people with knowledge of the matter.

The deals were struck between Glencore and Japanese utilities such as Shikoku Electric, Chugoku Electric and Kansai Electric after bilateral talks, a source at a Japanese coal buyer said, requesting anonymity as he was not allowed to speak in public about commercial deals.

Glencore didn’t respond to a request for comment.

A Chugoku Electric spokesman confirmed it has struck some annual contracts at $110 a tonne with Glencore, but said some other deals were agreed at different prices or index-linked prices. Shikoku Electric said it settled the April-March contract with Glencore last month but declined to disclose the price.

Kansai Electric was not immediately available for comment.

“We’ve agreed with Glencore at $110 per tonne for the April-March contract late last month,” another source at a utility directly involved in the talks said, also declining to be named.

A trader with a major commodity merchant also confirmed the deals. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO and Sonali Paul in MELBOURNE Editing by Henning Gloystein and Kenneth Maxwell)