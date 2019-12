TOKYO, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, announced on Tuesday it has suspended stock lending, saying the practice is inconsistent with its stewardship responsibilities as a long-term investor.

“The current stock lending scheme lacks transparency in terms of who is the ultimate borrower and for what purpose they are borrowing,” the GPIF said in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Andrew Heavens)