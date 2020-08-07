Market News
August 7, 2020 / 6:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's GPIF earns $118 bln in Q1 returns as stock markets rally

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) said on Friday it earned a first-quarter investment return of 12.49 trillion yen ($118.4 billion) as global stock markets rallied, following its record quarterly investment loss in the previous quarter.

GPIF, the world’s largest pension fund, managed 162.1 trillion yen of assets as of end-June and its return on overall assets was 8.3% over the three month period, it said in a statement. ($1 = 105.4900 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

