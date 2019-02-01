Japan's GPIF posts first loss in 3 quarters amid market turmoil

TOKYO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s largest pension fund, on Friday posted its first loss in three quarters as the global stock market turmoil took its toll.

GPIF said it lost 14.8 trillion yen ($136 billion) yen from its investments in the quarter ended December.

The losses followed a plunge in Japan’s benchmark Nikkei average and the global market turmoil that stemmed from concerns over a Sino-U.S. trade dispute. The Nikkei fell 17 percent during the quarter.

Returns on GPIF’s overall assets, worth 151 trillion yen, lost 9.06 percent in the quarter. ($1 = 108.8600 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Neil Fullick)