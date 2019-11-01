REFILE-Japan's GPIF posts $16.7 bln Q2 profit, gives fewer details while deciding new portfolio

(Removes extraneous word in headline)

TOKYO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, on Friday reported a profit of 1.8 trillion yen ($16.7 billion) in July-September, and gave fewer details than usual about its earnings as it is reviewing its portfolio.

The GPIF, which managed 161.8 trillion yen of assets as of end-September, said its return on overall assets was 1.14% in the second quarter, compared with a 0.16% in the first.

While the fund has previously disclosed the amount of investment and the holding ratio of each asset, it decided not to do so until its new portfolio is decided, according to the minutes of its August management committee meeting, published on Friday.

The new portfolio is expected to be finalised early next year before the new fiscal year begins in April. ($1 = 107.9700 yen) (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Takaya Yamaguchi; Editing by David Dolan)