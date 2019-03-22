Japan's JERA to enter hydrogen fuel business with JXTG -Nikkei

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s JERA Co, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power , will enter the hydrogen fuel business, with plans to build one of the world’s biggest production sites by mid-2020, the Nikkei reported.

JERA will take over the dormant thermal-powered facility in Tokyo belonging to an affiliate of Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) next month, and build a hydrogen station at the site, the business daily said in its online edition on Friday.

JXTG and the TEPCO affiliate will announce as early as Friday a basic agreement to jointly operate the hydrogen fuel station, the paper said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)