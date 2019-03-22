Energy
March 22, 2019 / 12:37 AM / in an hour

Japan's JERA to enter hydrogen fuel business with JXTG -Nikkei

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s JERA Co, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric Power and Chubu Electric Power , will enter the hydrogen fuel business, with plans to build one of the world’s biggest production sites by mid-2020, the Nikkei reported.

JERA will take over the dormant thermal-powered facility in Tokyo belonging to an affiliate of Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) next month, and build a hydrogen station at the site, the business daily said in its online edition on Friday.

JXTG and the TEPCO affiliate will announce as early as Friday a basic agreement to jointly operate the hydrogen fuel station, the paper said. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below