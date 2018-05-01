Japan's Inpex says becomes 'asset leader' for Abu Dhabi oilfield

TOKYO, May 1 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s Inpex Corp late on Monday said it had been appointed as ‘asset leader’ for the Lower Zakum offshore oilfield in the United Arab Emirates by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC)

* As asset leader, Inpex said it will “devote its human and technical resources to the Lower Zakum field operations and will play an advisory role to ADNOC”

* Inpex in February was awarded a 10-percent interest in the Lower Zakum concession

* “This is the first instance of a company other than an ‘oil major’ being appointed an asset leader for a giant offshore field in Abu Dhabi,” Inpex said in a statement (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori Editing by Joseph Radford)