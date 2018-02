TOKYO, Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s biggest oil and gas explorer Inpex Corp says to brief on its business in Abu Dhabi at 0600 GMT

* The majority of Japanese stakes in Abu Dhabi oilfields including Inpex’s 12-percent stake in the massive offshore ADMA block are set to expire in March 2018, and high-ranking Japanese government officials have been frequently visiting the OPEC nation to win extensions (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)