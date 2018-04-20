Japan insurer Aioi Nissay eyes alternative assets, foreign equities

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance is considering investing in alternative assets and foreign stocks for the fiscal year through March 2019 as it looks to diversify its portfolio, a senior official said on Friday.

Faced with low domestic yields, which have been driven down by the central bank’s extensive monetary easing, Japanese institutional investors have increasingly sought better returns abroad and away from assets such as government bonds.

The insurer has assets of around 3.5 trillion yen ($32.5 billion). (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro Editing by Jacqueline Wong)