FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
April 20, 2018 / 4:28 AM / in 2 hours

Japan insurer Aioi Nissay eyes alternative assets, foreign equities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Japan’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance is considering investing in alternative assets and foreign stocks for the fiscal year through March 2019 as it looks to diversify its portfolio, a senior official said on Friday.

Faced with low domestic yields, which have been driven down by the central bank’s extensive monetary easing, Japanese institutional investors have increasingly sought better returns abroad and away from assets such as government bonds.

The insurer has assets of around 3.5 trillion yen ($32.5 billion). (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.