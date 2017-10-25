FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dai-Ichi Life: Likely to reduce FX hedging on foreign bonds in Oct-March
Sections
Featured
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Body Brokers
Businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
Politics
Fewer than a third of Americans support Trump’s tax-cut plan: Reuters/Ipsos poll
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
China Party Congress 2017
China Communist Party unveils new leadership
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 25, 2017 / 6:03 AM / in 2 hours

Dai-Ichi Life: Likely to reduce FX hedging on foreign bonds in Oct-March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance is likely to reduce currency hedging on its foreign bond investment in the six months to March as the cost of hedging on dollar bonds is rising, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Dai-ichi, Japan’s second-largest private life insurer, also plans to increase alternative assets and properties as it seeks to diversify its portfolio, Kazuyuki Shigemoto, general manager of investment planning, told reporters. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.