Dai-Ichi Life: Likely to reduce FX hedging on foreign bonds in Oct-March

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance is likely to reduce currency hedging on its foreign bond investment in the six months to March as the cost of hedging on dollar bonds is rising, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Dai-ichi, Japan’s second-largest private life insurer, also plans to increase alternative assets and properties as it seeks to diversify its portfolio, Kazuyuki Shigemoto, general manager of investment planning, told reporters. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Minami Funakoshi)