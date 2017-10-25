FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to buy more foreign bonds in second half
October 25, 2017

Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to buy more foreign bonds in second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to increase its foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year ending March 2018 after keeping them steady in the first half, a senior company official told reporters on Wednesday.

The country’s third-largest private life insurer, which has assets of around 37 trillion yen ($324.96 billion), said it also aims to keep its yen bond holdings steady in the second half.

$1 = 113.8600 yen Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill

