Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to buy more foreign bonds in second half

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to increase its foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year ending March 2018 after keeping them steady in the first half, a senior company official told reporters on Wednesday.

The country’s third-largest private life insurer, which has assets of around 37 trillion yen ($324.96 billion), said it also aims to keep its yen bond holdings steady in the second half.