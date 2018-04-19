Japan's Mitsui Life says to boost investment in foreign bonds, credit products

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Life Insurance plans to increase foreign bond investments without currency hedging by more than 240 billion yen ($2.23 billion) in the current financial year to March 2019, a senior company official said on Thursday.

The firm also plans to increase investments in credit products, such as corporate bonds, in both Japanese and foreign markets, Hitoshi Maegawa, head of investment planning, told a news conference. ($1 = 107.3900 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)