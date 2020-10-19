Japan's Fukoku Life increasing FX-hedged foreign bonds - official

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance increased currency-hedged foreign bond investments in the half year to September as it is wary of a decline in the dollar, an investment planning official said on Monday.

The insurer plans to continue raising such holdings slightly in the current half year too, as it expects the dollar to weaken against the yen after the U.S. elections next month no matter who wins, the official said.