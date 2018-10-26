FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 26, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dai-ichi Life may add foreign bonds without FX hedging when dollar falls below 112 yen

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance will consider buying foreign bonds without currency hedging when the dollar weakens below 112 yen, a senior executive said on Friday.

As hedging costs for dollar bonds have risen and seen remaining high, Dai-ichi expects its currency-hedged foreign bond holdings to fall in the six months to March 2019, Kazuyuki Shigemoto, general manager of investment planning, told reporters.

The insurer does not anticipate a sharp fall in the dollar below 105 yen during the period, he added. (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

