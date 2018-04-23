FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 6:00 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dai-ichi Life: Unlikely to increase fx-hedged foreign bonds in 2018/19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance is unlikely to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the financial year to March 2019, due to elevated costs of currency hedging, a senior executive said on Monday.

The insurer could buy foreign bonds without such hedging when the yen becomes strong, as Dai-ichi does not see a sustained gain in the Japanese currency, Kazuyuki Shigemoto, general manager of investment planning, told reporters. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)

