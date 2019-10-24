Foreign bond investments to depend on currency, interest rate levels: Dai-ichi Life

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Dai-ichi Life Insurance said its stance on foreign bond investments for the October to March period depends on currency and interest rate levels, a senior executive said on Thursday.

Dai-ichi Life plans to keep its domestic bond holdings steady in the six months through March 2020 as the insurer expects their yields remain low, Akifumi Kai, general manager of investment planning, told a news conference.

Japan’s second-largest private life insurer plans to reduce its holdings of domestic stocks with an aim to reduce risks.

Dai-ichi Life also plans to continue adding alternative assets, including hedge funds, private equities and real estates, over the six months through March. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)