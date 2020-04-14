Financials
Japan's Fukoku Life plans to boost stocks, foreign bond without FX hedge in current financial year

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance plans to step up investment in stocks in the financial year to March, seeking portfolio diversification to secure steady income to offset low global bond yields, a senior official said on Tuesday.

While Fukoku Life expects markets to remain volatile for the time being, it plans to increase the holding of Japanese stocks by 20 billion yen ($185 million) and foreign stocks by 50 billion yen by next March, Yusuke Onodera, general manager of investment planning at Fukoku, told Reuters. ($1 = 107.7100 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Mariko Sakaguchi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

