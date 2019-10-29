Japan Post Insurance: Plan to increase investments in risk assets in Oct-March

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance plans to increase its exposure to risk assets, including domestic stocks and foreign bonds without currency hedge, in the six months to March, the company’s investment planning officials said on Tuesday.

The company, also known as Kampo, has reversed its stance until early this year to trim risk assets, as it expects the global economy to avoid a recession, Shigeaki Asai, senior general manager of investment planning department, told reporters. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)