Japan Post Insurance cautious on risk-taking as uncertainties grow

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co said the firm is more cautious on risk-taking in the financial year through March 2020, due to broad uncertainties ahead as well as its view that the current economic cycle is maturing, the company’s investment planning officials said on Wednesday.

The insurer, popularly known as Kampo, said it plans to increase holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds, while keeping its domestic and foreign stocks holdings steady unless those assets dip. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Rashmi Aich)