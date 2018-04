TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds in the year through March 2019, investment planning officials said on Wednesday.

The firm also plans to increase its holdings of alternative assets, private equity and real estate in particular, Shigeaki Asai, senior general manager of the Investment Planning Department, told a news conference. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher)