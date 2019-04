TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase foreign bond holdings with and without currency hedges in the fiscal year through March 2020, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The country’s third-largest private life insurer with assets of around 38.5 trillion yen ($349 billion) also said it aims to slightly increase Japanese bond holdings during the period. ($1 = 111.7800 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)