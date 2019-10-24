Meiji Yasuda life: Plan to increase yen bonds, FX-hedged foreign bonds in Oct-March

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to increase the holdings of domestic bonds as well as foreign bonds with currency hedge in the current financial half year to March, its investment planning officials said on Thursday.

In the previous half year to September, the insurer increased the holdings of currency-hedged foreign bonds by almost 500 billion yen ($4.60 billion), said Koichi Nakano, general manager of investment planning at Meiji Yasuda Life.