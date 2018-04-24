Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to increase hedged, unhedged foreign bonds this fiscal year

TOKYO, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of both currency-hedged and unhedged foreign bonds in the fiscal year ending March 2019, a senior company executive said on Tuesday.

The country’s third-largest private life insurer, which has assets of around 37.7 trillion yen ($347 billion), also said it aims to slightly increase its yen bond holdings this fiscal year. ($1 = 108.7600 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Chris Gallagher)