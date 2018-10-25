FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 6:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to increase un-hedged foreign bonds

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase foreign bond holdings without currency hedges in the second half of the fiscal year through March 2019, while reducing hedged foreign bonds, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

The country’s third-largest private life insurer with assets of around 38.9 trillion yen ($347.41 billion), also said it aimed to keep its holdings of yen bonds steady in the second half.

$1 = 112.0300 yen Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

