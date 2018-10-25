Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life to increase un-hedged foreign bonds

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase foreign bond holdings without currency hedges in the second half of the fiscal year through March 2019, while reducing hedged foreign bonds, a senior company executive said on Thursday.

The country’s third-largest private life insurer with assets of around 38.9 trillion yen ($347.41 billion), also said it aimed to keep its holdings of yen bonds steady in the second half.