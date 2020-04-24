Meiji Yasuda Life to increase foreign bonds with currency hedge in 2020/21

SYDNEY, April 24 (Reuters) - Japan’s Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co plans to increase foreign bond holdings with currency hedges in the fiscal year ending March 2021, a senior company official said Friday.

The company also said it plans to allocate about 30% of the 2.75 trillion yen ($25.6 billion) investment budget it has for investment on foreign risk assets, such as bonds without currency hedge and foreign mutual funds. ($1 = 107.6200 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)