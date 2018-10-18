Mitsui Life: To increase holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging by 140 bln yen by March

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Life Insurance plans to increase its foreign bond investments without currency hedging by about 140 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in the current financial half year to March 2019, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Hitoshi Maegawa, head of investment planning at Mitsui, also told a news conference the company planned to increase its investments in foreign and domestic corporate bonds while trimming its holdings in Japanese government bonds. ($1 = 112.4800 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)