FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
October 18, 2018 / 7:12 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Mitsui Life: To increase holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging by 140 bln yen by March

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsui Life Insurance plans to increase its foreign bond investments without currency hedging by about 140 billion yen ($1.2 billion) in the current financial half year to March 2019, a senior company official said on Thursday.

Hitoshi Maegawa, head of investment planning at Mitsui, also told a news conference the company planned to increase its investments in foreign and domestic corporate bonds while trimming its holdings in Japanese government bonds. ($1 = 112.4800 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.