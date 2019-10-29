Nippon Life: Plan to raise foreign bonds without FX hedge in Oct-Mar

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedge in the six months through March 2020, senior company officials said on Tuesday.

Nippon Life, one of Japan’s biggest insurers, said the firm expects the dollar to move between 95 and 115 yen through March, and may buy U.S. bonds without currency hedge if the dollar falls near 100 yen. The dollar was trading around 108.98 yen on Tuesday. (Reporting By Tomo Uetake Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)