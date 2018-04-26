FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 26, 2018 / 9:02 AM / in 2 hours

Nippon Life to raise holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging in 2018/19

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging while reducing those with currency hedging in the year through March 2019, senior company officials said on Thursday.

Nippon Life expects to have about 1 trillion yen ($9.2 billion) of new funds to put to work in the current financial year and will invest about 400 billion yen in such unhedged foreign bonds, they added. ($1 = 109.3400 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

