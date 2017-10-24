FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nippon Life to raise holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging in Oct-Mar
October 24, 2017 / 9:02 AM / in 15 hours

Nippon Life to raise holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging in Oct-Mar

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nippon Life Insurance Co plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedging while reducing those with currency hedging in the six months to March, senior company officials said.

Japan’s biggest private life insurer also plans to increase investment in foreign stocks during the half-year period, Naoki Akiyama, general manager of finance and investment planning, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Nippon Life has about 65 trillion yen ($573 billion) in assets. ($1 = 113.5200 yen) (Reporting by Tomo Uetake)

