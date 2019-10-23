Sumitomo Life to increase risk asset investments in Oct-March

TOKYO, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Sumitomo Life Insurance plans to increase its holdings of stocks and foreign bonds without currency hedging in the current financial half year to March, a top investment planning official said on Wednesday.

The Japanese insurer is likely to step up investment in both domestic and foreign stocks compared with the previous half year that ended in September, Toshio Fujimura, head of the investment planning department, also told reporters. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)