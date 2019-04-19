Taiju Life to increase foreign-bond holdings by 350 bln yen in 2019/20

TOKYO, April 19 (Reuters) - Taiju Life Insurance plans to increase its holdings of foreign bonds without currency hedges by about 350 billion yen ($3.1 billion) in the financial year to March 2020, Yoshiki Nakamura, head of investment planning at the firm, said on Friday.

The insurer, which changed its name to Taiju from Mitsui Life this month, also plans to slightly increase investment in domestic bonds, mostly in ultra-long government bonds and subordinated debt issued by banks, he said.