Japan's Taiju Life eyes illiquid assets amid low global bond yields

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taiju Life Insurance plans to allocate more funds to various illiquid assets, such as private equities, in the financial year that began on April 1, a senior investment planning official said on Friday.

With the coronavirus pandemic bringing down global bond yields, the insurer seeks to enhance yield by shifting some funds to illiquid assets from yen bonds and currency-hedged foreign bonds, which make up the core of its current investment portfolio.

“At the moment, bond yields are unattractive,” said Hiroshi Nakamura, senior manager of investment planning at Taiju.

“But on the whole, we are still keeping a cautious stance given current market conditions.”

Taiju Life, which holds assets of 7.5 trillion yen ($69.6 billion), expects a global recession and limited upside for U.S. and Japanese share prices.

In its investment plan for the current year through March 2021, Taiju said it aims to increase holding of what it calls new investment areas by 10 billion yen.

That includes European hybrid bonds, direct lending and private equity, it said. The insurer had increased its investment in the area by about 5 billion yen in the previous financial year as well.

In addition, Taiju also plans to step up investment in ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) funds by more than 10 billion yen.

The institutional investor looks to reduce investment in Japanese bonds and currency-hedged foreign bonds instead, both by well over 10 billion yen, as current bond yields are too low.

Taiju expects the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to stay around minus 0.05%. It is currently at 0.01% .

The life insurer, however, plans to increase the holding of foreign bonds without currency hedge, which it buys to have matching assets for its foreign currency denominated insurance and annuity products.