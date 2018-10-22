INTERVIEW-Taiyo Life to increase foreign debt holdings, but give Treasuries a pass

TOKYO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance plans to continue increasing its foreign bond holdings in the second half of the financial year through March 2019 but U.S. Treasuries won’t be part of their investment plans for that period, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings with about 7.25 trillion yen ($64.39 billion) in assets, also said it plans to keep trimming its yen bond holdings in the second half. ($1 = 112.5900 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Takefumi Ito Editing by Shri Navaratnam)