April 23, 2018 / 5:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan's Taiyo Life to increase foreign bond holdings - senior exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Japan’s Taiyo Life Insurance plans to continue increasing its foreign bond holdings this financial year with a focus on non-government debt, a senior executive told Reuters on Monday.

The insurer, a unit of T&D Holdings with about 7.25 trillion yen ($67.29 billion) in assets, also said it plans to trim its yen bond holdings and increase investments in alternative assets.

Faced with low domestic yields driven down by the Bank of Japan’s extensive monetary easing, Japanese insurers have increasingly sought better returns abroad. ($1 = 107.7500 yen) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

