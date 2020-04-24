TABLE-Japan insurers' investment plans for fiscal year to March 2021

April 24 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the year through March 2021, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For stories on each company's investment plans, see . FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to add international bonds without currency hedging, and FX-hedged credits Dai-ichi stance on foreign bonds will depend on currency, interest rate levels Meiji Yasuda to increase FX-hedged sovereign bonds, incl Ginnie Mae's MBS Sumitomo to increase holdings; plans to boost foreign credit assets by 800 bln yen Japan Post to increase FX-hedged bonds, to keep unhedged debt steady JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to add yen bonds, incl fully yen-hedged foreign debt using asset swaps Dai-ichi to increase yen bond holdings, incl Japanese government debt Meiji Yasuda stance on yen bonds will depend on interest rate levels and hedge costs Sumitomo to increase holdings by buying mainly super-long bonds Japan Post expects yen fixed-income holdings to fall JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep Japanese stock holdings steady Dai-ichi to cut back domestic stock holdings in order to reduce risks Meiji Yasuda to reduce equity holdings with aim of reducing risks Sumitomo to increase holdings; plans to buy on dip Japan Post to increase holdings FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep foreign stock and domestic real estate holdings steady Dai-ichi to increase alternative assets such as private equity real estate Meiji Yasuda to moderately add domestic investment property assets Sumitomo to increase holdings of foreign stocks and real estate assets Japan Post to keep foreign stock holdings steady; to increase alternative assets EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y100 - 120 Y110 - 130 14,000 - 24,000 -0.3 to 0.1% 0.3 - 1.7% Dai-ichi Y100 - 115 Y110 - 130 16,000 - 22,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.0 - 1.5% Meiji Yasuda Y100 - 115 Y107 - 127 15,000 - 21,000 -0.15 to 0.15% 0.5 - 1.4% Sumitomo Y100 - 115 Y105 - 130 13,500 - 23,000 -0.3 to 0.2% 0.3 - 2.0% Japan Post Y100 - 112 Y110 - 125 16,000 - 23,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.2 - 1.2% (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team;)