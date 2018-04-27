TABLE-Japan insurers plan to step up foreign bond investment in 2018/19

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - Japanese life insurance companies plan to increase investment in foreign bonds in the year to March, but with the cost of dollar hedging rising, some are considering reducing currency hedge while also looking at other options such as buying more euro debt or higher-yielding credit products in the United States. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's biggest life insurance companies for the financial year to March 2019, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For stories on each company's investment plans, see FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase bonds without FX hedge, shift to US corp bonds from FX-hedged Tsys Dai-ichi unlikely to increase FX-hedged bonds, may buy unhedged one if dollar at Y100-105 Meiji Yasuda to increase FX-hedged bonds, to slightly increase unhedged bonds Sumitomo to increase holdings, may reduce FX hedge if yen strengthens Mitsui to reduce FX-hedged bonds; to increase unhedged bonds by over Y240 bln Taiyo to increase holdings with focus on non-government debt Daido to increase holdings, shifting to Europe and reducing FX hedge on dollar bonds Fukoku to invest 220 bln yen in open foreign bonds Asahi to invest 100 bln yen in open foreign bonds Japan Post to raise FX-hedged bonds, incl US corp, peripheral euro; keeps unhedged ones flat JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life holdings to be flat or increased, to buy super-long JGBs if yields above 1 pct Dai-ichi likely to see holdings reduced Meiji Yasuda to slightly increase holdings Sumitomo to increase holdings but limit buying in super-long bonds Mitsui to maintain holdings flat, increase credit products and cut JGBs Taiyo to trim holdings due to low yields Daido to maintain holdings flat Fukoku to reduce its holdings of Japanese government and corporate bonds by 40 bln yen Asahi to reduce holdings by 50 bln yen Japan Post to reduce holdings, buy super-long JGBs if 30-yr yield rises above 1 pct JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to slightly increase holdings Dai-ichi to reduce holdings, control positions flexibly depending on market levels Meiji Yasuda to slightly increase holdings Sumitomo to keep holdings steady Mitsui to keep holdings steady Taiyo to keep holdings steady Daido to increase holdings after rise of Y5 bln in previous financial year Fukoku to cut by 10 bln yen Asahi to increase holdings by Y10 bln Japan Post to keep overall holdings steady, to shift more to in-house investment FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks, incl private equity and hedge funds Dai-ichi foreign stock holdings likely to fall, to increase alternative assets Meiji Yasuda to slightly decrease foreign stock holdings Sumitomo to increase foreign stock funds, including private equity Mitsui to start alternative investment such as infrastructure funds Taiyo to foreign shares steady, increase alternative investments Daido to increase foreign stocks after Y65 bln rise in previous FY Fukoku to invest 20 bln yen in foreign stocks Asahi to cut foreign stocks 50 bln yen, to increase alternative investment 70 bln yen Japan Post to increase alternative assets, mainly PE and real estate EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y100 - 120 Y125 - 145 21,000 - 26,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 2.5 - 3.5% Dai-ichi Y100 - 115 Y120 - 150 20,000 - 28,000 0.0 to 0.2% 2.5 - 3.5% Meiji Yasuda Y100 - 118 Y125 - 146 20,000 - 24,000 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.3 - 3.3% Sumitomo Y100 - 120 Y125 - 150 19,000 - 27,500 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.3 - 3.3% Mitsui Y105 - 115 Y130 - 145 22,500 - 25,000 -0.1 to 0.2% 2.8 - 3.6% Taiyo Y 95 - 120 Y120 - 150 19,000 - 26,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 2.4 - 3.8% Daido Y 98 - 118 Y120 - 143 19,500 - 25,000 -0.05 to 0.15% 2.2 - 3.3% Fukoku Y 98 - 116 Y125 - 145 19,000 - 25,000 -0.1 to 0.15% 2.4 - 3.2% Asahi Y100 - 115 Y122 - 140 20,000 - 25,000 0.0 to 0.2% 2.6 - 3.3% Japan Post Y100 - 120 Y130 - 150 20,000 - 25,000 -0.1 to 0.4% 2.6 - 3.2% (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team)