TABLE-Many Japanese insurers look to yen bonds, some cautious on foreign bonds in FY2021/22

* adds Asahi Life to a version sent on Friday TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Many Japanese life insurers, major investors in global bonds, plan to increase their m holdings of yen bonds as their yields have recovered from lows while some of them are more cautious about foreign bonds, their comments from Reuters interview and at press conferences showed. Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's major life insurance companies for the year through March 2022, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For more stories, see . FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to reduce foreign bonds without FX hedge, to raise FX-hedged holdings a tad Dai-ichi stance on foreign bonds will depend on currency, interest rate levels Meiji Yasuda to reduce holdings of FX-hedged sovereign bonds, increase those without hedge Sumitomo to add foreign bonds without FX hedge and reduce those with hedge Japan Post to keep holdings steady; cautious about investment without FX hedge Fukoku to raise holdings of foreign bonds by 70 bln yen, mostly in corporate bonds Taiju to reduce holdings of FX-hedged foreign bonds, to add unhedged ones Taiyo to keep holdings flat, limit U.S. Treasuries and buying mortgages, corp bonds Daido to reduce holdings due to inflation worries, after cut of 90 bln yen in FY2020/21 Asahi to increase holdings by 20 bln yen, have reduced FX hedge in FY2020/21 JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase yen bonds, incl fully yen-swapped foreign debt using currency swaps Dai-ichi to increase yen bond holdings Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings when yields have risen Sumitomo to increase domestic bonds Japan Post expects yen bond holdings to fall; but sees market's steadiness attractive Fukoku to reduce holdings of JGBs by 40 bln yen while increase corp bonds by 30 bln yen Taiju to trim holdings overall but to increase corporate bonds Taiyo to increase holdings steady, considers 0.5% in 20-year yield attractive Daido to increase holdings of superlong bonds, after 160 bln yen boost in FY2020/21 Asahi to reduce holdings by 10 bln yen JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to trim Japanese stock holdings Dai-ichi to cut back domestic stock holdings in order to reduce risks Meiji Yasuda to cut equity holdings a little Sumitomo to increase holdings; looks to buy on dip Japan Post to keep holdings flat, but will buy on dips Fukoku to keep overall holdings steady and shift to high dividend stocks Taiju to keep holdings steady Taiyo to keep holdings steady but may buy on dip Daido to buy on dips after increase of 45 bln yen in FY2020/21 Asahi to increase holding by 15 bln yen, including stock of a subsidiary FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks slightly Dai-ichi to increase properties, buy-out & infrastructure funds Meiji Yasuda to moderately increase domestic property assets Sumitomo to add int'l shares, properties and private equity funds Japan Post to keep foreign stock holdings flat; to add alternative assets such as properties Fukoku to increase holdings of foreign stocks, infrastructure funds by 70 bln yen Taiju to raise investments in ESG funds, other new areas Taiyo to increase holdings by 20 bln yen, mainly in private equity Daido n/a Asahi to keep holdings of foreign stocks steady EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- (previous forecasts in brackets) USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life 97 - 117 112 - 138 21,000 - 31,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 0.7 - 2.4% (100 - 120 110 - 130 17,000 - 25,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.3 - 1.7%) Dai-ichi 100 - 115 120 - 140 28,000 - 36,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.25 - 2.25% (100 - 110 115 - 135 20,000 - 27,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.0 - 1.5%) Meiji Yasuda 106 - 115 126 - 136 26,500 - 32,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 1.6 - 2.15% (101 - 110 116 - 131 19,500 - 26,000 -0.15 to 0.15% 0.5 - 1.3%) Sumitomo 102 - 117 115 - 145 25,500 - 33,500 -0.1 to 0.25% 1.3 - 2.3% (100 - 112 115 - 135 20,000 - 27,500 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.4 - 1.3%) Japan Post 105 - 117 125 - 140 27,000 - 33,000 0 to 0.25% 1.25 - 2.25% (100 - 110 110 - 130 19,000 - 25,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.5 - 1.2%) Fukoku 100 - 115 115 - 135 22,000 - 33,000 -0.2 to 0.3% 1.2 - 2.0% ( 95 - 115 105 - 130 18,000 - 24,000 -0.3 to 0.2% 0.3 - 1.5%) Taiju 105 - 115 124 - 136 29,000 - 35,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.5 - 2.3% (101 - 111 120 - 132 20,000 - 26,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 0.6 - 1.4% Taiyo 100 - 115 120 - 135 25,000 - 36,000 -0.25 to 0.25% 1.0 - 2.5% (100 - 110 120 - 130 19,000 - 25,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 0.3 - 1.3% Daido 104 - 118 124 - 140 25,000 - 34,000 0.0 to 0.25% 1.3 - 2.5% (100 - 110 119 - 130 21,500 - 25,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.5 - 1.1% Asahi 105 - 115 126 - 138 25,000 - 33,000 0.0 to 0.2% 1.2 - 2.2% (103 - 108 120 - 127 22,000 - 25,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 0.5 - 1.0% (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano, Tomo Uetake, Daiki Iga, Hiroko Hamada, Mariko Sakaguchi and Mayu Sakoda)