TABLE-Top Japan insurers' investment plans for fiscal HY through March 2021

TOKYO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's major life insurance companies for the half year through March 2021, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For more stories, see . FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to reduce foreign bonds without FX hedge, keep FX-hedged holdings flat Dai-ichi stance on foreign bonds will depend on currency, interest rate levels Meiji Yasuda to reduce holdings without FX hedge, FX-hedged sovereign bonds Sumitomo to add foreign bonds without FX hedge, possibly by a few hundred bln yen Japan Post to keep FX-hedged bond holdings steady; will buy US investment grade credit Fukoku to raise holdings of FX-hedged foreign debt and to trim unhedged investment Taiju to reduce holdings of FX-hedged foreign bonds, may add unhedged ones Taiyo expects holdings to stay flat, with many existing bonds coming to maturity Daido to trim overall holdings, reduce US Treasuries and increase corporate bonds Asahi to reduce holdings by Y20 bln JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to add yen bonds, incl fully yen-hedged foreign debt using currency swaps Dai-ichi to increase yen bond holdings; may step up buying if yields rise further Meiji Yasuda to increase holdings Sumitomo to increase domestic bonds, incl superlong JGBs, by up to Y180 bln Japan Post expects yen bond holdings to fall; will buy superlong JGBs when yields rise Fukoku Could sell some of holdings if there are attractive opportunities elsewhere Taiju to trim holdings by Y10 bln; may buy more if yields stay at current levels Taiyo to increase holdings Daido to increase holdings of superlong bonds, possibly by nearly about Y70 bln Asahi to keep holdings steady after having increased them more than planned in H1 JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to trim Japanese stock holdings Dai-ichi to cut back domestic stock holdings in order to reduce risks Meiji Yasuda to cut equity holdings with aim of reducing risks Sumitomo to increase holdings by nearly 100 bln yen; plans to buy on dip Japan Post sees holdings flat to higher; will buy stocks when Nikkei dips below 20,000 Fukoku to keep holdings steady after increase of Y30 bln in H1 Taiju to keep holdings steady Taiyo may buy on dip if market corrects due to U.S. elections etc Daido to keep holdings steady or to lift them slighly higher Asahi to slightly increase holdings FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to increase foreign stocks and alternative assets Dai-ichi to increase properties, investments in buy-out & infrastructure funds Meiji Yasuda to moderately increase domestic investment property assets Sumitomo to add int'l shares, incl investments through 3rd-party mutual funds Japan Post to keep foreign stock holdings flat; to add alternative assets, such as PE Fukoku to increase foreign stock holdings by Y10 bln, after Y30 bln increase in H1 Taiju to raise investments in European hybrid bond, direct lending and PE funds Taiyo to buy on dip if market corrects due to U.S. election etc Daido to increase project finance Asahi to keep foreign stock holdings flat; to increase alternative investments EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y100 - 120 Y110 - 130 17,000 - 25,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.3 - 1.7% Dai-ichi Y100 - 110 Y115 - 135 20,000 - 27,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.0 - 1.5% Meiji Yasuda Y101 - 110 Y116 - 131 19,500 - 26,000 -0.15 to 0.15% 0.5 - 1.3% Sumitomo Y100 - 112 Y115 - 135 20,000 - 27,500 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.4 - 1.3% Japan Post Y100 - 110 Y110 - 130 19,000 - 25,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.5 - 1.2% Fukoku Y 95 - 115 Y105 - 130 18,000 - 24,000 -0.3 to 0.2% 0.3 - 1.5% Taiju Y101 - 111 Y120 - 132 20,000 - 26,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 0.6 - 1.4% Taiyo Y100 - 110 Y120 - 130 19,000 - 25,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 0.3 - 1.3% Daido Y100 - 110 Y119 - 130 21,500 - 25,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.5 - 1.1% Asahi Y103 - 108 Y120 - 127 22,000 - 25,000 -0.1 to 0.1% 0.5 - 1.0% (Reporting by Tomo Uetake, Hideyuki Sano, Daiki Iga, Yoshiko Mori, Shinji Kitamura, Kentaro Sugiyama, Mayu Sakoda and Hiroko Hamada)