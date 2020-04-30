TABLE-Top Japan insurers' investment plans for fiscal year to March 2021

April 30 (Reuters) - Following is a summary of the investment plans of Japan's major life insurance companies for the year through March 2021, based on interviews with Reuters and news conferences this month. For stories on each company's investment plans, see . FOREIGN BONDS ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to add international bonds without currency hedging, and FX-hedged credits Dai-ichi stance on foreign bonds will depend on currency, interest rate levels Meiji Yasuda to increase FX-hedged sovereign bonds, incl Ginnie Mae's MBS Sumitomo to increase holdings; plans to boost foreign credit assets by 800 bln yen Japan Post to increase FX-hedged bonds, to keep unhedged debt steady Fukoku to raise holdings of foreign bonds without FX hedge, cut unhedged investment Taiju to reduce holdings of FX-hedged foreign bonds, may add unhedged ones Taiyo to reduce holdings and to shift to investment-grade credit products Daido to consider reducing holdings of soverign bonds Asahi to reduce holdings by 50 bln yen JAPAN BONDS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to add yen bonds, incl fully yen-hedged foreign debt using asset swaps Dai-ichi to increase yen bond holdings, incl Japanese government debt Meiji Yasuda stance on yen bonds will depend on interest rate levels and hedge costs Sumitomo to increase holdings by buying mainly super-long bonds Japan Post expects yen fixed-income holdings to fall Fukoku to reduce holdings of JGBs by 30 bln yen, increase corporate bonds Taiju to trim holdings after an increase of 73 bln yen in 2019/20 Taiyo to keep holdings steady to shift to credit products Daido to increase holdings of superlong bonds Asahi to reduce holdings by 40 bln yen JAPAN STOCKS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep Japanese stock holdings steady Dai-ichi to cut back domestic stock holdings in order to reduce risks Meiji Yasuda to reduce equity holdings with aim of reducing risks Sumitomo to increase holdings; plans to buy on dip Japan Post to increase holdings Fukoku to increase holdings by 20 bln yen with focus on dividend income Taiju to keep holdings steady Taiyo n/a Daido n/a Asahi to slightly increase holdings FOREIGN SHARES, ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS --------------------------------------------------------------- Nippon Life to keep foreign stock and domestic real estate holdings steady Dai-ichi to increase alternative assets such as private equity real estate Meiji Yasuda to moderately add domestic investment property assets Sumitomo to increase holdings of foreign stocks and real estate assets Japan Post to keep foreign stock holdings steady; to increase alternative assets Fukoku to increase foreign stock holdings by 50 bln yen, incl mutual funds Taiju to raise investments in European hybrid bond, direct lending and PE funds Taiyo to raise U.S., European stock holdings by 20-30 bln yen Daido to increase alternative investments when markets stabilise Asahi to keep foreign stock holdings flat; to increase alternative investments EXPECTED MARKET RANGES --------------------------------------------------------------- USD/JPY EUR/JPY NIKKEI JGB 10-yr US 10-yr Nippon Life Y100 - 120 Y110 - 130 14,000 - 24,000 -0.3 to 0.1% 0.3 - 1.7% Dai-ichi Y100 - 115 Y110 - 130 16,000 - 22,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.0 - 1.5% Meiji Yasuda Y100 - 115 Y107 - 127 15,000 - 21,000 -0.15 to 0.15% 0.5 - 1.4% Sumitomo Y100 - 115 Y105 - 130 13,500 - 23,000 -0.3 to 0.2% 0.3 - 2.0% Japan Post Y100 - 112 Y110 - 125 16,000 - 23,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.2 - 1.2% Fukoku Y 95 - 115 Y105 - 130 16,000 - 23,000 -0.3 to 0.2% 0.3 - 1.7% Taiju Y103 - 113 Y113 - 123 16,500 - 22,500 -0.2 to 0.1% 0.3 - 1.5% Taiyo Y100 - 115 Y110 - 125 16,000 - 24,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.1 - 1.5% Daido Y 95 - 112 Y110 - 126 15,000 - 22,500 -0.4 to 0.1% 0.2 - 1.5% Asahi Y102 - 112 Y110 - 125 17,000 - 23,000 -0.2 to 0.2% 0.5 - 1.2% (Reporting by Tokyo Markets Team; Editing by Rashmi Aich)