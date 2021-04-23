Meiji Yasuda Life plans to step up domestic bond investment in FY2021/22

TOKYO, April 23 (Reuters) - Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance plans to step up investment in Japanese domestic bonds in the current fiscal year through March if their yields rise, a senior investment planning official said on Friday.

The firm also plans to increase foreign sovereign bond investments without currency hedges for yield enhancement, while reducing those with currency hedges, the official told a news conference. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)