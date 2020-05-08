Japan selects 518 listed firms for tighter foreign ownership rules

TOKYO, May 8 (Reuters) - Japan on Friday announced a list of domestic firms deemed core to national security that would be subject to tighter foreign ownership rules including big names such as Toyota Motor Corp and Sony Corp.

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) identified 518 companies out of Japan’s roughly 3,800 listed firms for the new regulations, which took effect on Friday.

For a complete list of companies, go to the MOF website:

here