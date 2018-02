TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* Japan’s JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corp says it has agreed to sell its entire 5 percent stake in Syncrude oil sand project in Province of Alberta, Canada, to a subsidiary of Suncor Energy

* Crude oil production of this project in 2017 was 248,000 barrels per day, it said (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Sunil Nair)