TOKYO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Japanese telecom company KDDI Corp may invest up to 100 billion yen ($913 million) in kabu.com Securities, the Nikkei business daily reported on Thursday.

KDDI’s possible investment in kabu.com Securities would give it just under a 50 percent stake, the report said.

A spokesman at KDDI said the report was not based on a company announcement. ($1 = 109.5400 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Sam Nussey and Kaori Kaneko; editing by Richard Pullin)