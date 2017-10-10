FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kobe Steel shares untraded, set to drop on data falsification
Sections
Featured
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
Politics
U.S. may intensify vetting of women, children refugees
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
October 10, 2017 / 12:03 AM / in 11 days

Kobe Steel shares untraded, set to drop on data falsification

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Kobe Steel Ltd were untraded on Tuesday morning as sell orders dwarfed buy orders after Japan’s third-biggest steelmaker revealed it had fabricated data to falsely show that its products met customer specifications.

Kobe Steel said on Sunday that about 4 percent of the aluminium and copper products that it shipped from September 2016 to August 2017 was falsely labelled as meeting the specifications requested by customers. The products were shipped to about 200 companies, a spokesman said.

Sell orders outpaced bids by a factor of roughly 60 to one in early trade. The Tokyo bourse was closed for a national holiday on Monday.

Kobe Steel has said the impact of the data falsification on its earnings is still unknown. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.