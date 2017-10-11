FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kobe Steel unit found to be falsifying data - Nikkei
October 11, 2017 / 5:54 AM / in 10 days

Kobe Steel unit found to be falsifying data - Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - A subsidiary of Kobe Steel Ltd has been found to be falsifying data, business daily Nikkei reported on Wednesday, deepening a data-fabrication crisis at Japan’s third-largest steel maker.

Kobelco Research Institute Inc, which tests products for Kobe Steel and other companies, had shipped materials used for making semiconductors to customers without inspecting them, Nikkei reported.

Spokesmen for the parent and subsidiary confirmed that the unit was under investigation.

Kobe Steel disclosed at the weekend it had falsified data to show that its aluminum and copper products had met customer specifications, sending shock waves through the Japanese manufacturing sector. (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

