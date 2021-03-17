Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Media and Telecoms

Japan messenger app Line finds Chinese engineers at affiliate accessed user data: Asahi

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of free messaging app Line is pictured on a smartphone in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo, Japan September 23, 2014. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app Line, owned by SoftBank’s Z Holdings Corp, allowed Chinese engineers at an affiliate firm in Shanghai to access data on Japanese users without consent, the Asahi newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Z Holdings, formerly Yahoo Japan, announced a merger with Line last year, which was delayed from October to this month because of regulatory delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The merger is part of a strategy to better compete with internet rivals in Japan and overseas.

Reporting by Takashi Umekawa and Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christopher Cushing

