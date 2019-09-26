Saudi attacks unlikely to have major impact on LNG supply - IEA

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Recent attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities are unlikely to have a major immediate impact on the supply of liquefied natural gas, a senior official at the International Energy Agency (IEA) said at a press briefing on Thursday.

But if the security situation worsens in the Middle East, in particular the Strait of Hormuz, then it may hit LNG supply from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, said Keisuke Sadamori, director of IEA’S Energy Markets and Security division.

The share of Qatar and UAE in global trade is about one quarter, he said.

“We hope that the Middle East situation will maintain stability so that there will be no disruptions,” he added.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow strait through which almost a fifth of the world’s oil passes.

Recent unexplained attacks on oil and fuel tankers in the waters near the strait and Iran’s threats to close the strait has caused concerns about energy supply. (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)