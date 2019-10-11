REFILE-UPDATE 1-Tokyo Gas rejects delivery of LNG tanker after power outage

(Refiles, removing byline and adding additional subscribers)

TOKYO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Japan’s Tokyo Gas rejected delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker on Thursday after the vessel suffered a power outage after entering Tokyo Bay, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

The 157,000 cubic metres tanker, Energy Atlantic, loaded a cargo from U.S. Corpus Christi LNG Terminal on Sept. 3 and was due to deliver the cargo to Negishi terminal, Refinitiv Eikon ship-tracking data showed.

The vessel is chartered by U.S. producer Cheniere, three industry sources said.

The carrier regained power but Tokyo Gas did not take delivery for safety reasons because the carrier operator did not know the reason for the outage, the spokesman said.

He added that there is no supply issue because the company has sufficient stockpiles. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi, additional reporting by Ekaterina Kravtsova Writing by Jessica Jaganathan Editing by David Goodman)