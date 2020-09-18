Japan, Malaysia sign currency swap arrangement to help market stability

TOKYO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Japan and Malaysia signed on Friday a bilateral currency swap arrangement that enables authorities to swap local currencies of up to $3 billion for both countries, they said on Friday.

“The BSA reflects the continued bilateral financial cooperation between Japan and Malaysia that will contribute to the stability of financial markets,” the countries said in a joint statement.

“It will further strengthen the growing economic and trade ties between the two countries.” (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)