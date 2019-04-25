Yen, Nikkei barely react to BOJ's policy tweaks

TOKYO, April 25 (Reuters) - The yen and Japanese shares hardly moved on Thursday after the Bank of Japan made minor policy tweaks, saying it will keep rates at current low levels at least until the spring of 2020 and that it will expand eligible collateral for its lending.

The dollar stood at 111.99 yen, unchanged after the BOJ’s announcement and down 0.2 percent while the Nikkei held on to small gains of about 0.3 percent as the change in the BOJ’s forward guidance meant little to investors, who have long expected low rates to stay for many years to come. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)